Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting

Halloween has lost its nerve. What used to be a night of scares and suspense has become an endless spiral of angels, athletes, and the occasional vampire. The holiday that used to make heart rates spike has turned into an Instagram backdrop. And honestly, it’s time we brought the scary back.

Halloween isn’t supposed to be “cute.” The roots of it go all the way back to Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival when it was believed that the line between the living and the dead was blurred. Even when the holiday became the candy-fueled celebration we know today, the point was still the chill running down your spine when you passed a haunted house or saw a zombie on the sidewalk. It was one night a year where fear was fun, and that fear is fading.

Now, costumes are less about creativity or character and more about popularity and convenience. Every year, you see that one friend group dressed in matching princess costumes, or a group of cartoon characters. Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with a pop culture reference or a comfy outfit, but the best Halloween costumes make people look twice.

Dressing as a zombie or a ghost isn’t just tradition, it’s also a reminder that fear can be fun and exhilarating. It’s the same reason why we line up for horror movies or roller coasters! There’s fun and adrenaline in being scared when you know you’re safe.

Bringing scary costumes back makes Halloween more interesting. When everyone plays it safe, the night starts to blur together. One big party of sparkly wings and plastic crowns. But when someone shows up as a haunted doll or a dripping ghoul, it breaks the cycle. It sparks creativity and conversation. It makes Halloween feel like Halloween again.

So this year, consider skipping the overdone pop culture costume. Don’t be the 10th cupid or the eighth black cat at a party. Go for something that gives people chills, even for a second. Go classic, witches, skeletons, vampires, or go creative!

Halloween should be thrilling. It should make your heart race. It should make you laugh nervously at how real that ghost looked under the streetlight. The best costumes don’t just look good, they make you feel alive. It’s time to bring a little fear back to Oct. 31!

