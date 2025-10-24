Annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 26 emphasizes importance of accessibility during holidays

The annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail will happen on Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at River Heritage Park.

Dr. Vincent Starnino, associate professor of mental health and social work at Indiana University, said Halloween exemplifies the problems sensory issues bring to affected individuals during the holidays.

“Sensory stimuli are in full force on Halloween night,” Starnino said. “While this can be a source of great excitement for many, for those who experience sensory issues, it can be overwhelming. It can feel as though everything is turned on ‘high.’ All the senses are at play at the same time. Halloween can pose a challenge for those who are sensory sensitive.”

Senior Carmen Sosa, who said she experiences sensory issues, said she agreed with Starnino and said a large part of the sensory problems came from the costumes.

“Costumes (are) a big part of (the sensory issues),” Sosa said. “Sometimes it can be hard for me to find something to wear that I am comfortable with, especially something I have to wear for a while. Certain textures and clothings make me feel very uncomfortable and these textures are found in a lot of cheap costumes, so it can be hard for me to find something to wear. More times than not, I end up getting overstimulated and wanting to just change into something comfy.”

Senior Cooper Terry, who also has sensory issues, said he agreed with Sosa.

“Whenever (I am) wearing a costume, a lot of the time I have some sort of latex (or) something on my face that smells quite bad and just itches a lot after being on for a while,” Terry said. “It really aggravates me the whole time.”

Starnino said sensory issues can affect individuals both mildly and severely.

“While many people experience sensory issues, for most, it is in a mild form and does not warrant an official diagnosis,” Starnino said. “Terms such as sensory processing disorder and sensory integration dysfunction are used to describe more serious cases.”

Starnino said sensory issues come from issues with sensory processing.

“It starts with environmental stimuli which can include anything from loud noises from traffic, an array of bright colored lights or wearing clothing with certain materials or tags on the inside,” Starnino said. “Certain tastes and smells can also serve as environmental stimuli leading to sensory processing issues. These various types of stimuli are processed by the individual—the brain functions as a receptor of external stimuli. If processed well, sensory integration has taken place. However, those who struggle with sensory processing experience challenges with sensory integration. The person will tend to become overloaded and overwhelmed when exposed to too much, or certain types of, sensory stimuli. As a result, they may react by either shutting down, escaping or hyper-reacting.”

For Sosa, her sensory issues affect her throughout the day.

Sosa said, “A lot of my sensory issues are clothing related so if I am wearing something that feels wrong, I would not be able to focus all day, which is especially annoying during school. But I also am impacted by noises frequently throughout the day. There are certain types of sounds that can make me really uncomfortable and distract me. For example, it sounds weird, but coughing can trigger it. It just makes me feel uncomfortable.”

Starnino said Sosa’s experiences with sensory issues were frequent among other affected individuals.

“Sensory issues can cause a person to be hypersensitive to whatever is occurring in their environment,” Starnino said. “For example, a child who has a low threshold to loud noises and other sensory stimuli that are a common part of their daily environment may experience a high amount of stress. It can affect their functioning and relationships. An example would be when a child shuts down and retreats into their own world in effort to avoid becoming overwhelmed. They lose the opportunity to experience the same social opportunities as their peers. Also, they may struggle with engaging in life in a spontaneous way, instead preferring predictability and strict routine.”

Sosa and Terry both said they try to mitigate their sensory issues by focusing on different things, like music or fidget toys.

Sosa said, “Throughout the day, I can distract myself by fidgeting with something else to remove my focus. Also, another big thing that I use, which also helps with noises, can be listening to music or using noise-cancelling headphones, just so I can focus on the music or whatever is playing instead.”

Terry said, “I like to listen to music so I am less focused on everything surrounding me or touching me, or I will just get into whatever work I am doing and stay really focused on that.”

Starnino said he recommended decreasing exposure to triggering environmental stimuli for those affected, particularly during holidays like Halloween.

“For Halloween, this can mean choosing a place that is less crowded, with less noise and light intensity,” Starnino said. “If trick-or-treating, you can plan your route ahead of time—knowing what to expect can make things easier. Another thing to consider is costume choice. Choosing a soft fabric and avoiding tags can be helpful. Costumes can be tested ahead of time. Finally, it can be helpful to have a specific support person accompany you.”

Starnino said, “Keep in mind that no two people with sensory sensitivity are the same. Each person needs to make their own individualized plan. It is not a matter of completely avoiding all sources of sensory stimuli. It is okay to challenge oneself and experience the fun and excitement of Halloween. However, create a plan so that you do not allow yourself to get overly stressed and overwhelmed to the point that you completely shut down. Enjoy Halloween in the way that works best for you.”