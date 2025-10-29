Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement

Are you the original founder for movement4movement organization or are you a co-founder for the movement4movement?

Me and my friend Gaia Shields are cofounders of movement4movement. It is our original thing. It has never been done before.

How does the organization of movement4movement spread awareness for special needs programs?

First of all, we wanted to have an inclusive space like a dance program. In my experience, dance can be extremely exclusionary, like some teachers not accepting of some students (regardless) of their abilities.

What was the founding motivation of creating movement4movement organization?

First of all, we wanted to have an inclusive space like a dance program. In my experience, dance can be extremely exclusionary, like some teachers not accepting of some students (regardless) of their abilities.

How has your role in the movement4movement evolved?

At first I didn’t know what I was doing because I didn’t know how to start an organization. I didn’t know how to set up stuff, didn’t know what I was going to do. I have contacted dance studios (and) created choreography.

How has the organization of movement4movement evolved?

I wouldn’t say it evolved. It has just reached more people. Our foundation has grown in popularity, but still the overall motive is to support individuals with special needs and give them another space to thrive.

How does the organization of movement4movement navigate the tricky road of spreading awareness for special needs programs?

The tricky part of it is finding ways to help special needs kids without putting them down. We asked about different things like what they really responded well to and what they didn’t respond well to.

What criteria would the organization of movement4movement use to measure the impact of the movement4movement?

I really don’t believe there should be a strict criteria of whether we have made an impact or not, but I will say an impact we made is seeing their smiles and seeing their faces light when we do something. I do think that has an impact. I don’t think impact should be judged on money, members, whatever (it’s) whether they enjoy it or not.

How does the organization of movement4movement build relations with other organizations that spread awareness for special needs programs?

Because me and my friend Gaia Shields have relations with the Unified program, we have talked to the coaches, we asked them for advice, we asked how we could better implement some things.

What personal experience or motivation led you to dedicate your time and effort to this specific cause?

I have worked a lot with the special needs community with Unified Cheer, Special Olympics and prison projects. With my own family, I have a cousin with severe autism and I have another cousin with Down syndrome.

How does that experience shape your approach to spreading awareness about special needs programs?

For the purpose of this program that me and Gaia Shields have created, I want to spread awareness of special needs, that individuals with disabilities can generally do anything that a neurotypical person can.

How does your organization of movement4movement work directly with the special needs community?

(We) work directly generally with the dance program. Also we contacted individuals and parents

of that community. We are building a repertoire with them, and bring the new people over they recruited for.

How does Zumba Nights that are held through this organization help with spreading awareness?

That special needs (people) are not held down by their disability. Just because of their special needs doesn’t mean they are any different from any neurotypical person. That they can move in any way they want to.

Is there anything else I haven’t asked that readers should know about movement4movement that spreads awareness about special needs programs?

We have raised $1,300 for Special Olympics. I do want to touch upon the fact that the United States is cutting down on special needs research such as autism and Down syndrome. This money needs to be focused on new research for these disabilities. Having this research we can break down this stigma and stereotypes within the United States society. That’s what I want to do in my program of movement4movement.