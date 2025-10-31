Q&A with director, actor, assistant stage manager on “Dracula”

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
Club officers Atticus Rodgers (left) and Sean Molloy (right) at the Ethics Bowl meeting on Oct. 15. They practiced mock debates and discussed complex ethical questions at the meeting.
Club Spotlight: Ethics Bowl
Students attend Math Club meetings weekly. The club brought together students from all grades that are interested in mathematics and practiced their knowledge with various worksheets and discussions. Snacks were provided at the meetings.
Math Club to participate in annual Rose-Hulman math competition, attends guest speaker
FCCLA members share snacks during the club’s Halloween party on Oct. 23. The party featured various activities including pumpkin painting and a movie.
FCCLA to begin work on STAR projects
Sophomore Susan Kim and Katie Zhuravlev create bookmarks to donate as part of Key Club’s latest volunteer project.
Key Club connects students with volunteer opportunities
Superintendent Thomas Oestrich addresses the CCS school board on Oct. 14. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month.
The CCS school board to present National Merit semifinalists on Oct. 27
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Q&A: Girls golf team members Karis Reid and Mallorie Monico on fourth place finish at State finals
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.
Beyond the Announcing: How Sports Broadcasting Captures the True Story of the Game
Sophomore Maisan Hasan as Dracula stabs sophomore Tomiwa Adewoye as Dr. Abraham Van Helsing onstage in “Dracula.” The dress rehearsal took place on Oct. 29 in the studio theater.
Q&A with director, actor, assistant stage manager on “Dracula”
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Categories:

Q&A with director, actor, assistant stage manager on "Dracula"

Keira Kress
October 31, 2025
dracula cover
Keira Kress
Sophomore Maisan Hasan as Dracula stabs sophomore Tomiwa Adewoye as Dr. Abraham Van Helsing onstage in “Dracula.” The dress rehearsal took place on Oct. 29 in the studio theater.

Actor and sophomore Maisan Hasan

How was Dracula introduced to you and why did you audition? 

So, I am in class and (someone’s) like “The shows for this year are Dracula, Treasure Island, and the musical is unknown,” because they didn’t have the rights to it, but I’m like “Man, I would really love to do Dracula,” so I’m just like, okay, I’ll just wait to audition. I get my sides which are just excerpts of the script and I read them. Then Steckbeck goes, “Can you get a side for Dracula specifically?,” and I’m like “Oh my God, OK.” I read it, and then I’m waiting for callbacks, which is a second audition, but you really read for a character and you kind of do some background on them, and I kind of just read the side and I apparently did really well so now I’m Dracula. 

How did you prepare for this role? 

Well, for some of the scenes where I’m more charming, I researched Victorian era gentleman’s etiquette, just to get the manners down, and then for some of the scenes where I’m more evil, I watched clips of the original Dracula movie and also I got excerpts from the novel. When (Dracula is) hunting in the original book, (he was) described as a “large panther stalking,” so I watched clips of black panthers to learn how they hunt and get that physicality. 

Did you have a vocal coach for the accent?

Yes, her name is Devin. She’s really sweet, and she taught us what all the accents were and how to do that. 

What has been the most challenging part of this process for you? 

Probably the accent because I tend to just stay on one note the entire time, but I had to get variations with my lines. I think that I finally got that recently and it’s really helped sell the character. 

What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned as an actor?

A big takeaway is to be still—I’m a very ADHD person, so I kind of just have to be still and also have stage presence without overdoing it. Because I’m a very comedic actor—I’m a big actor—I just have to be there and have my presence fill the room. 

What’s your favorite memory from on the show.

It’s an inside joke in the show, but the actress who plays Sullivan—when she first tried to do an Irish accent, it was on her “There’s a storm brewing” line, and it came out really funny. I think that read through was really great.

 

Director and senior Lainey Weishaar

How did you feel about the dress rehearsal?

There’s definitely points where I was getting a little nervous about how things went, but I think it tied up in the end to be pretty exceptional. 

How did you receive the opportunity to direct this show? 

At the beginning of the school year in (Repertory Theatre), we all have auditions for who wants to be in what show and everything so you fill out an audition form. On the form you can also volunteer to possibly be a student director or an assistant director, and I just knew from the very start of the school year that I wanted to be involved in Dracula, so I was like, “I’m gonna write that down because I don’t even need to be on stage, I just need to be involved with this show.” Eventually, Steckbeck picked me, along with Camil (Rae). 

What about Dracula appealed to you?

For me, I think part of it is that it’s such a name recognition show. There are very few people I imagine who you can be like, “Oh, I directed Dracula,” and they won’t know what you’re talking about. So part of it was I wanted to be part of something that I felt like there was an expectation for to live up to and hopefully exceed. 

What has been the most challenging part of that? 

It has been hard to find a balance between being respected by the cast and being bossy of the cast, because I want them to do what we need them to do in a timely fashion, but I also don’t want to be yelling like a lunatic to make them listen. I guess finding the balance of respect and friendliness has been the hardest part. 

How has this experience changed you as a person? 

I feel like it’s given me a greater appreciation for what goes on off-stage. I’ve always been in the shows, so seeing more of what it’s like to build and set up those shows has been really interesting for me. 

What’s your favorite memory from this process? 

I wrote a book and illustrated it and I’ve been selling it copies to people in theater and just my friends in general, and people who want to buy it; for some of them I wrote notes in it to cast members and I gave one to one of our leads, Maison (Hasan), who plays Dracula, and I was just telling him that I think he’s really great, and I’m very confident in him, and having him come to me the next day being like, “I really appreciate what you wrote.” It made me feel so connected to the cast.

 

Jessica Xie, assistant stage manager and senior

What is your role in this production?

I’m the assistant stage manager, so that means I do the administrative stuff that Jadon doesn’t do like helping with rehearsal records, helping manage actors, giving notes to the crew, that sort of thing. It’s more the picky stuff—it’s tedious to do but you have to do it or else nobody else will. 

What do day-to-day rehearsals look like? 

For regular rehearsals, it’s about two hours. Actors will do warm ups, then we’ll just block, we’ll run the show, we’ll do coaching, fight calls—whatever needs to be done. During tech week t’s pretty intense, because actors need to be in , full dress, full costume, full wig, full makeup. Then tech has to go through, like, all the pyro stuff, all the fog, all the haze, the (carbon dioxide) cannons—we have a bunch of explosives and gunshots. So it’s really intense, because there’s so much stuff that could go wrong in so many places. But nothing can go wrong. 

What are you most excited for about this production?

I’m so excited to hear the audience reaction. I do tech because I love hearing people go “Huh!,” you know what I mean? There are so many cool elements and shows that I don’t think people usually see in high school productions. Potentially people will be like “Oh, it’s just a bunch of high school kids running around having a fun time,” but it’s an intense show, and we take in a lot of elements that people don’t only expect from us. The pyro is going to be amazing, and I love seeing people get caught off guard, or shocked, or scared, or seeing how they react to something that I’ve helped made. It’s so fulfilling. 

What’s your favorite memory from working on this show?

Favorite memory? Gosh. In act one, there’s a scene, another scene, and then there’s one really long scene where I do nothing during that time. So I just love being backstage with all my crew, just chilling, having a good time. It’s just a nice moment to just sit and relax and kind of decompress after the really intense first (two) scenes. It’s just nice to just be back there with people I really care about—people I’ve done tech with for pretty much my entire high school career. 

