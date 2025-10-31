Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Latin Music Awards
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Inktober
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
Club officers Atticus Rodgers (left) and Sean Molloy (right) at the Ethics Bowl meeting on Oct. 15. They practiced mock debates and discussed complex ethical questions at the meeting.
Club Spotlight: Ethics Bowl
Students attend Math Club meetings weekly. The club brought together students from all grades that are interested in mathematics and practiced their knowledge with various worksheets and discussions. Snacks were provided at the meetings.
Math Club to participate in annual Rose-Hulman math competition, attends guest speaker
FCCLA members share snacks during the club’s Halloween party on Oct. 23. The party featured various activities including pumpkin painting and a movie.
FCCLA to begin work on STAR projects
Sophomore Susan Kim and Katie Zhuravlev create bookmarks to donate as part of Key Club’s latest volunteer project.
Key Club connects students with volunteer opportunities
Superintendent Thomas Oestrich addresses the CCS school board on Oct. 14. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month.
The CCS school board to present National Merit semifinalists on Oct. 27
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Q&A: Girls golf team members Karis Reid and Mallorie Monico on fourth place finish at State finals
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.
Beyond the Announcing: How Sports Broadcasting Captures the True Story of the Game
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
Carmel boys tennis eyes State championship after Regional win
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: August/September 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country

Anoushka Jena
October 31, 2025

Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals. The event was held on June 7, 2025 in Indianapolis. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
How did you first get into running, and what made you stick with cross-country and track?

I actually started running when I was much younger because I liked being outdoors and staying active, but I didn’t think I’d love it as much as I do now. Once I joined the team here, I realized how much I enjoyed it.

Out of all of your results, what race or moment has been the most rewarding or exciting?

Winning the Hamilton County meet this year was definitely special. It was one of those races where everything kind of clicked and it made me feel like all the intense training had paid off.

Can you walk us through a typical week of training leading up to a big meet?

We usually have a mix of long runs, speed workouts and recovery days. Our coaches do a really good job balancing stuff. Before a race, it’s not super intense conditioning or anything and we focus more on preparing and resting our body.

You recently committed to Indiana University. what made you choose IU?

IU just felt like the perfect fit for me. I really connected with the coaches and loved the team environment. It’s also closer to home, and I know I’ll have a lot of support there academically and athletically.

Running can be both physically and mentally challenging. How do you handle it?

There are always tough days, but I’ve kind of learned that one race doesn’t define you. I try to look at it as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger. Having my teammates there helps a lot too.

What role do your coaches and teammates play in helping you perform your best? 

They definitely play a huge role. Our team culture is really positive and we support each other all the time. My coaches know exactly how to push me while still keeping it fun and not like burning us out.

How do you balance academics, social life, and the demands of being a student-athlete?

I just make sure I stay organized and use my time wisely, especially during the season. Honestly I think running actually helps me manage stress and things because it gives me a mental break from schoolwork.

What are your goals moving forward?

This season, I want to help our team do well at State and maybe set a new personal record. Long term, obviously, running in college and continuing to improve as both an athlete and a person.

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal