Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country

How did you first get into running, and what made you stick with cross-country and track?

I actually started running when I was much younger because I liked being outdoors and staying active, but I didn’t think I’d love it as much as I do now. Once I joined the team here, I realized how much I enjoyed it.

Out of all of your results, what race or moment has been the most rewarding or exciting?

Winning the Hamilton County meet this year was definitely special. It was one of those races where everything kind of clicked and it made me feel like all the intense training had paid off.

Can you walk us through a typical week of training leading up to a big meet?

We usually have a mix of long runs, speed workouts and recovery days. Our coaches do a really good job balancing stuff. Before a race, it’s not super intense conditioning or anything and we focus more on preparing and resting our body.

You recently committed to Indiana University. what made you choose IU?

IU just felt like the perfect fit for me. I really connected with the coaches and loved the team environment. It’s also closer to home, and I know I’ll have a lot of support there academically and athletically.

Running can be both physically and mentally challenging. How do you handle it?

There are always tough days, but I’ve kind of learned that one race doesn’t define you. I try to look at it as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger. Having my teammates there helps a lot too.

What role do your coaches and teammates play in helping you perform your best?

They definitely play a huge role. Our team culture is really positive and we support each other all the time. My coaches know exactly how to push me while still keeping it fun and not like burning us out.

How do you balance academics, social life, and the demands of being a student-athlete?

I just make sure I stay organized and use my time wisely, especially during the season. Honestly I think running actually helps me manage stress and things because it gives me a mental break from schoolwork.

What are your goals moving forward?

This season, I want to help our team do well at State and maybe set a new personal record. Long term, obviously, running in college and continuing to improve as both an athlete and a person.