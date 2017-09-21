Chipotle Comeback. Despite recent struggles, Chipotle remains superior to Qdoba

PERSPECTIVES, Print Columnists

Recently, Chipotle made an announcement that changed the Tex-Mex fast food restaurant game forever. Starting at a test kitchen in New York, Chipotle will now serve queso at select locations. In the spirit expansion, Chipotle will also test an avocado vinaigrette, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic margaritas.

The significance of this announcement is it’s impact on one of the most debated topics this generation faces: Chipotle or Qdoba?

For me, the answer has always been clear: Chipotle. Google Maps identifies the Chipotle off of 86th Street as a “Frequent Location,” and I recognize many employees by name. For me, there was never a debate; I have always been, and will always be, a Chipotle aficionado.

However, th ose who favor Qdoba have always argued Qdoba’s superiority because it has queso. Chipotle’s announcement in July introducing queso to the menu surely alters this argument, yet the question remains: Why is Chipotle superior regardless of the liquid cheese sauce both chain restaurants now offer?

It is no secret Chipotle struggled to strengthen customer loyalty after it’s notorious E. coli scandal last year. In efforts to regroup, Chipotle has tried tactics ranging from a short-term loyalty program, to adding chorizo to the menu. Chipotle, has certainly made strides towards a strong comeback.

But at it’s core, it’s comeback is focused on the basics: a commitment to ensuring each ingredient on their menu is prepared with integrity. Chipotle promises vegetables grown in healthy soil, free range pork and handmade ingredients. Chipotle was the first national restaurant chain to voluntarily disclose the presence of GMOs in its food. The restaurant is fully committed to serving food without added colors, flavors or preservatives.

Clearly, Chipotle goes the extra mile to partner with food suppliers whose products emphasize quality and responsibility, which shapes and shifts the future of farming and food. Not only does Chipotle’s food taste better, but it’s food is unique in its transparency that extends far beyond any consumer who has a stake in the food system.

Yes, there was a brief period of scandal and bad business for the Mexican-grill food chain. Yes, Chipotle charges extra for guacamole. But, the superiority of their ingredients combined with their commitment to customer satisfaction makes them the clear superior Tex-Mex chain. The addition of queso, is just proverbial cheese on the nachos.