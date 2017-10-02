DECA to plan for upcoming season

DECA is planning for its upcoming season for this school year. Students are currently signing up for the events that they will be competing in at the district-level competition scheduled for Jan. 13.

A DECA competition consists of spontaneous role-plays or written events associated with business. DECA co-sponsor and business teacher Laura Cardamon said that students will be preparing for these events through workshops that will take place throughout the year.

“We have some students who did DECA last year and they’re going to be available certain times during SRT to talk about marketing and how to do role-plays. We have them organized by event,” said Cardamon.

Hannah Radde, Chief Operating Officer of the Carmel Café and senior, said that her goal for the DECA season is to get as many students to the international-level DECA competition.

“Everyone who is in it really has a passion doing it so that helps automatically. They want to be there,” Radde said. “With our amazing advisors, they just push us to beyond what we can think we can do so we can achieve so much more.”

Radde said students who are still interested in DECA should sign up on the Carmel DECA website as soon as possible.

“DECA is truly life changing and has helped me prepare for my future life. It can help others as well.”