National Merit Semifinalists participate in reception, share reactions, tips Paul Klinger "When I got my PSAT score back and realized that I probably got national merit semi-finalist, I was obviously very happy. I knew that it meant a lot for scholarship opportunities and meant half off tuition…

Men’s cross-country team prepares for Trinity Invitational According to Colin Altevogt, men's cross-country team's head coach, this year the team is looking forward to competing with Carroll High School and a high school from Louisville during the Trinity Invitational because they will be the top competitors there.…

PTO to meet tomorrow, Oct. 3 The PTO is scheduled to have its next meeting tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. in the community room. As the PTO just finished the planning process for the Homecoming dance a couple of weeks prior, the current focus of the organization…

Falling into Festivities: As Munich’s 16-day OktoberFest approaches, Carmel prepares to celebrate the festival… The polka band plays in the background as the sounds of German music and the smells of German food fill the city square. “It’s OktoberFest in Carmel,” Vanessa Stiles, the event planner for Carmel’s OktoberFest, said. OktoberFest was originally a…

Homecoming Schedule for Sept. 15 The following is the schedule for Sept. 15: 7:50- 8:15: B1 Period 8:25-8:50: B2 Period (announcements) 9:00-9:25: B3 Period 9:35-10:00: B4 Period 10:10-10:35: G1 Period 10:45-11:10: G3 Period 11:20-1:15: G2 SRT (Lunch) A: 11:10-11:45 B: 11:45-12:15 C: 12:15-12:45 D: 12:45-1:15…