Carmel Electric Ensemble to have meeting on Oct. 25
October 22, 2017
According to Jiwon “Katie” Yu, Carmel Electric Ensemble president and sophomore, the club will have its next meeting on Oct. 25 after school in the orchestra room; the ensemble will plan their set list for the winter concert.
“Their winter concert will be in the student center on Dec. 14 before school,” Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, club sponsor and orchestra director, said. “The ensemble is creating a new voice for itself with a new group of people. We are starting to explore jazz as well as pop styles.”
Yu said, “I want to make our high school more aware of orchestral music and to make more people come to the concerts.”0
