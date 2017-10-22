Carmel Electric Ensemble to have meeting on Oct. 25

Close According to club president and sophomore, Jiwon “Katie” Yu, the ensemble will have their next meeting on Oct. 25 after school in the orchestra room. The club will plan their songs for the next concert in December. Chris Chris According to club president and sophomore, Jiwon “Katie” Yu, the ensemble will have their next meeting on Oct. 25 after school in the orchestra room. The club will plan their songs for the next concert in December.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to Jiwon “Katie” Yu, Carmel Electric Ensemble president and sophomore, the club will have its next meeting on Oct. 25 after school in the orchestra room; the ensemble will plan their set list for the winter concert.

“Their winter concert will be in the student center on Dec. 14 before school,” Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, club sponsor and orchestra director, said. “The ensemble is creating a new voice for itself with a new group of people. We are starting to explore jazz as well as pop styles.”

Yu said, “I want to make our high school more aware of orchestral music and to make more people come to the concerts.”