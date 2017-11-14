Club Med to have dissection Nov. 27

Close Club Med sponsor, Alyssa Mastin waits as students from her first period Human Body Systems (HBS) class start to arrive. Both Club Med and HBS are based on biology and human anatomy. ​ Club Med sponsor, Alyssa Mastin waits as students from her first period Human Body Systems (HBS) class start to arrive. Both Club Med and HBS are based on biology and human anatomy. ​

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Club Med leaders plan to meet on Nov. 27 to dissect a sheep brain. Last year, club members dissected a fetal pig, but every year before that they have dissected sheep’s pluck, which are the liver, lungs and heart of the animal.

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin said she is looking forward to the dissection. She also explained how the brains were obtained.

“I got them for the club from Nebraska Scientific. They come in prepacked bags with preservatives and we can just keep them in them as long as we want. When we are ready we just cut them open.”

Co-president and senior Kate Adaniya said, “I love dissections. Last year we did the fetal pig, but this year we wanted to do something new. We chose the sheep brain.”

Both Adaniya and Mastin said they think that students will enjoy the event. Adaniya said “This event has been historically popular and I think it will be again this year.”