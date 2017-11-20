Your source for CHS news

Speak-ups: National Entrepreneurs’ Day

Why do you think National Entrepreneurs’ Day should be recognized?

Senior Gowthaman Manikandan

“I feel like right now entrepreneurships, they are not doing that well. I know the current start ups are only 4 percent of them succeed to the second year and that’s not good, so maybe by promoting this day more entrepreneurs could get their business to be successful for a longer time.”

 

Junior Joshua Hedges

“It promotes the business field. I guess it’s just promotion. It gets people aware of the businesses and how (it is) a career field”

Freshman Audra Marchese

“I think this would also inspire younger students and kids (by) showing them that there is a way to make it (in the business industry) and showing them that there are a lot of people that do it. And if it is a national holiday, (it could be) something great to get involved in.”

Spanish Club to meet Nov. 15
Academic Super Bowl captains to plan future practices
FCA Has Friendsgiving Event on Nov. 21

On Nov. 21, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will have a ‘Friendsgiving’ event. That morning before sch...

Carmel Clay Public Library gearing up for games day
Model U.N. members attends conference at Zionsville High School
JFK Files: CHS students, staff reflect on release, withholding of JFK assassination papers
While the women’s streak is well known, the men’s team strives for its fourth consecutive State title
Bridging the Gap: CHS students, staff consider decreasing gender gap, improved minority involvement in AP Computer Science Principles
I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Local Businesses: As Nov. 25 marks Small Business Saturday, CHS students reflect on how small businesses persevere in a large-business world
Cafeteria Worker Edith Billingsley Discusses New Breakfast Cart
