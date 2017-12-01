The math department continues ISTEP remediation and curriculum alignment

Close Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. For the past few weeks, she has been working actively to help students with ISTEP remediation. Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. For the past few weeks, she has been working actively to help students with ISTEP remediation.

The math department is now actively working on its ISTEP remediation program, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said they are working with the students that did not pass last year for the retake in December.

“For students maybe that have not gotten started quite as quickly as we like, we’ve been contacting counselors or contacting home to help them understand how important it is,” Sohalski said. “But I think we are off to a good start and we have several students who have definitely have been taking advantage of it and are making very good progress.

Sohalski also said that the department is actively aligning the new textbooks with the state standards.

“[We are] just working through our curriculum, making sure it’s well aligned, and making sure we are addressing everything that needs to be addressed,” Sohalski said.

Joey Heerens, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the upcoming school year. Heerens said, “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year.”