Share the Music winter next venue on Jan. 20, meeting on Jan. 30

Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, reviews her teaching schedule. She said she is excited for what Share the Music will do in the second semester following an excellent winter benefits concert.

Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, reviews her teaching schedule. She said she is excited for what Share the Music will do in the second semester following an excellent winter benefits concert.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Share the Music will have its next venue on Jan. 20 and its next meeting on Jan. 30. According to Anna Li-Harezlak, Share the Music president and senior, the Winter Benefit Concert was a huge success, and a spring concert was put into consideration.

“The Winter Benefit Concert went really well. We had a good number of performers and a larger audience than years past,” Li-Harezlak said. “We have not really firmly decided on any events for the second semester, but we might have a spring concert.”

Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, said she agreed that the winter benefit concert was a success.

Hite said, “It went really well. We got quite a few people to go, and we got a lot of donations.”