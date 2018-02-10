Share the Music winter next venue on Feb. 17, meeting on Feb. 27
February 10, 2018
Share the Music will have its next venue on Feb. 17 and its next meeting on Feb. 27. According to Anna Li-Harezlak, Share the Music president and senior, interest in performing at venues is still high among student performers.
“We still have three main nursing homes, and we have people signing up,” Li-Harezlak said.
Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, said the winter benefit concert was a success.
Hite said, “This year, we seem to have many more members, so there will likely be more diversity in our venue performances compared to last year.”0
