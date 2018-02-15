The math department prepares to administer ISTEP exams
February 15, 2018
The math department is preparing for ISTEP, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said that the department is working to schedule both the real and practice exams for all sophomores and students who did not pass last year.
“Currently, we are getting ready to administer ISTEP exams, which is our next big upcoming thing,” said Sohalski. “So right now, we’re working on getting it scheduled, getting the practice scheduled, and making sure it’s all in order.”
Sohaski also said that the math department has been happy with integrating the new textbooks last semester. She said she is looking forward to next semester.
Joey Herons, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the next semester. “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year,” Herons said.0
