The math department prepares to administer ISTEP exams

Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. In the few weeks, she will be working to administer the ISTEP exams.

Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. In the few weeks, she will be working to administer the ISTEP exams.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The math department is preparing for ISTEP, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said that the department is working to schedule both the real and practice exams for all sophomores and students who did not pass last year.

“Currently, we are getting ready to administer ISTEP exams, which is our next big upcoming thing,” said Sohalski. “So right now, we’re working on getting it scheduled, getting the practice scheduled, and making sure it’s all in order.”

Sohaski also said that the math department has been happy with integrating the new textbooks last semester. She said she is looking forward to next semester.

Joey Herons, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the next semester. “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year,” Herons said.