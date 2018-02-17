Carmel Clay Public Library planning big book sale

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) is planning its Family Game Night. The game night will take place on Feb. 27. Family are welcome to come and play board games against each other or other families.

Jamie Beckman, young adult section librarian, said, “The CCPL has many events over the year. They are all diverse and this one is different because its more family oriented than individual oriented.”

In addition to the family game night, another interesting event is the Yule Ball. The Yule Ball was on Jan. 20 and is the biggest event that the Teen Library Council arranges.

Abby Carmichael, Teen Library Council vice president and sophomore said, “The Yule Ball was amazing this year and it was so much better than we expected. We do not have too much left to do this school year, but we cannot lose our work ethic.”