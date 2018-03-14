Creative Writing Club to Hold Election

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The next Creative Writing Club Meeting will be held next Tuesday in E131.

According to club leader and senior Kylie Gardner, the meeting will include elections for next year’s leadership team. Club leaders are responsible for coordinating meetings, planning events, recruiting members and communicating with the clubs sponsor.

“The Creative writing club elections are really important because a lot of the current officers are seniors.” said Gardner. “Any member of the club can run for a leadership position.”

In order to fundraise for the elections and the club in general, Gardner said the club is working towards putting up posters around the school to help spread awareness.

“ I encourage more students to come to Creative Writing Club meetings,” said club sponsor Danielle Johnson. “My goal is for more students to participate in the ‘Care to Share’ part of the meetings to receive valuable feedback on any writing piece.”

The club will continue to meet every other Tuesday in E131.