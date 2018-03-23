Graphic Perspectives: The Weekly Struggle

Enduring Classics: CHS students, staff evaluate how some literary classics continue to endure in modern society Freshman Jasmine Hsu, who is on her third rereading of the book, was eager to persuade others into joining her inside the pages of the centuries old book in which she had found so much enjoyment. As we talked, Hsu…

Alone in the crowd? At 13, senior Kelsey Irwin said she lost her motivation to keep going. She started to quit everything she had loved doing: theater, dance, choir, hockey, volleyball, soccer and more—the list goes on. It was at this point in her…

Model U.N. continue to prepare for conference at Earlham Model U.N. members to attend a conference at Earlham College. Model U.N. members finished writing position papers and continue to do simulations for practice at their weekly meetings. The conference will take place on Jan. 26 to 27. “Position papers…

Model U.N. to attend conference at IU Model U.N. members to attend a conference at IU. On Feb. 8, Model U.N. members met in Room E208 for an upcoming conference in Bloomington. The conference will take place on Feb. 23 to 25. Model U.N. members continue to…

The Monsters in Your Head [Café Libro] Eliza and Her Monsters by Francesca Zappia tells the story of Eliza Mirk, a high school senior who struggles to relate with her life offline. Online, however, she is LadyConstellation, creator of the wildly popular webcomic Monstrous Sea, and she…