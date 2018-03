Students of the Year: CHS students discuss motives for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the… The Leukemia and Lymphoma society Students of the Year program is hosted by the American Leukemia Society (ALS). It is a seven-week long program from Jan. 25 to March 17 in which candidates focus on raising the most money through…

Winter Reads [Café Libro] Click to view an interactive graphic with Carson and Emily's book recommendations for some good reads over winter break. Hover your cursor on each book to learn about Carson and Emily's ratings as well as a brief introduction to the…

KEEPING COMPOSURE: Despite being centuries old, many classical composers’ pieces are still significant today In celebration of mozart’s 262nd birthday this Saturday, the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra will perform along with pianist Sean Chen at the Schrott Center for the Arts. Despite dying such a long time ago, Mozart and other classical composers and their…