LifeLines to prepares for pre-spring break week

Lifelines officers and sponsor Rebekah Overbey discuss new plans for Red Ribbon Week awareness. The club's annual pre-spring break week is next week. It is about making good choices relating to alcohol and drugs and encouraging students to be there for their friends.

The LifeLines club annual pre-spring break week will take place next week from March 26 to March 29. According to co-sponsor of Lifelines Rebekah Overbey, the week is about making good choices relating to alcohol and drugs, as well as encouraging students to be there for their friends.

“The main goal of LifeLines during the year is to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol,” Lifelines member and junior Brendon Massie said.

LifeLines hopes to convey this message next week through activities during SRT.

Overbey said, “We have a sophomore speaker coming in to encourage kids to make good choices. We will also do our weekly plan of activities.”

