Carmel Electric Ensemble to schedule next rehearsal date

The Carmel Electric Ensemble plans to start to promote the spring concert in May. According to Jiwon “Katie” Yu, club president and sophomore, ensemble practices have stopped and their next rehearsal is still to be scheduled.

The Carmel Electric Ensemble plans to start to promote the spring concert in May. According to Jiwon “Katie” Yu, club president and sophomore, ensemble practices have stopped and their next rehearsal is still to be scheduled.

According to Jiwon “Katie” Yu, Carmel Electric Ensemble president and sophomore, the club will resume rehearsals, but the dates are yet to be determined.

“Tentatively, there is a plan to promote the spring concert in the morning before school on May 15, but everything is still yet to be announced. (The ensemble) took a few weeks off from rehearsing,” Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, club sponsor and orchestra director, said.

Yu said, “By the end of the year, I want to let our high school to be more aware of orchestral music and to make more people come to the concerts.”