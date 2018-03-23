Rising Stars to have club meeting Thursday, April 5 in Studio Theater, prepares for banquet on May 3

President and senior Lauren Alexander greets a member of the Rising Stars Club before a meeting begins. She understands and embraces a close relationship within the club and between all members.

The Rising Stars Club plans to host its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 5 right after school in the Studio Theater. According to sponsor Jim Peterson, the purpose of this meeting is to prepare for the Rising Stars banquet on May 3 at the banquet hall in the Market District supermarket at 6 p.m.

“We typically give away captain and technical awards for the banquet, so this upcoming meeting will further go over the online voting process and other important things,” Peterson said.

According to president and senior Lauren Alexander, the election process is currently active for electing the executive board for next year. Members of all grades can vote for president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary and representatives of each grade. Furthermore, there will be a new technical representative position for next year.

Alexander also said that more specific awards to be given at the banquet included are for best actors and other peer-nominated awards for best Rising Star members of each grade. This year, the banquet will also be introducing awards for thespians of the month.

“I think this upcoming banquet and meeting will be especially important for current thespians and any actors and technicians who have participated in shows this year because it gives them the opportunity to celebrate their greatness,” Alexander said.

According to both Peterson and Alexander, besides the award ceremony, the banquet will also serve as the induction ceremony for thespians and will announce the Rising Star’s executive board for next year. Furthermore, certain scholarships will be awarded to members. Any interested students and family members must purchase a ticket from during a club meeting or online to attend the banquet.

“The banquet is a great opportunity to reflect back on all the beautiful things we’ve created over the past year and recognize some amazing work. The kids had a great year, and it’s fun to look back and appreciate all they have accomplished,” Peterson said.

