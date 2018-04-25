Rising Stars to host banquet on May 3

Rising Stars members, dressed up in a variety of costumes, introduce themselves both by name and by character. As the year comes to a close, it is evident to see the close bonds that have been formed.

Rising Stars members, dressed up in a variety of costumes, introduce themselves both by name and by character. As the year comes to a close, it is evident to see the close bonds that have been formed.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Rising Stars Club plans to have its annual end of the year banquet on May 3 at the Market District at 6 p.m. According to sponsor Jim Peterson, the purpose of this banquet is to celebrate everyone being apart of the club and anything the club accomplished this year.

“We typically give away various captain and technical awards for the banquet,” Peterson said. “It’s great that we have so many awards because each member is great in their own way.”

President and senior Lauren Alexander said that more specific awards included are for best actors and peer-nominated awards for best Rising Star members of each grade. This year, the banquet will also be introducing awards for thespians of the month.

“I think this upcoming banquet will be especially important for current thespians and any actors and technicians who have participated in shows this year because it gives them the opportunity to celebrate their greatness,” Alexander said.

According to both Peterson and Alexander, besides the award ceremony, the banquet will also serve as the induction ceremony for thespians and will announce the Rising Star’s executive board for next year. Furthermore, certain scholarships will be awarded to members.

“The banquet is a great opportunity to take a second and look back to see how much we accomplished this year,” Peterson said. “I love that we are able to recognize all the outstanding work from the members of Rising Stars.”

Click here to learn more about Carmel Theatre.