Rising Stars to have club meeting Thursday, April 3 in Studio Theater, prepares for banquet on May 3

Members of the Rising Stars Club gather before the beginning of a meeting. They all understand the importance of attendance and being early to guarantee that they get the most out of the club.

The Rising Stars Club plans to host its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 3 right after school in the Studio Theater. According to sponsor Jim Peterson, the purpose of this meeting is to prepare for the Rising Stars banquet on May 3.

“We typically give away captain and technical awards for the banquet, so this upcoming meeting will go over the online voting process and other important things,” Peterson said.

President and senior Lauren Alexander said that more specific awards included are for best actors and peer-nominated awards for best Rising Star members of each grade. This year, the banquet will also be introducing awards for thespians of the month.

“I think this upcoming banquet and meeting will be especially important for current thespians and any actors and technicians who have participated in shows this year because it gives them the opportunity to celebrate their greatness,” Alexander said.

According to both Peterson and Alexander, besides the award ceremony, the banquet will also serve as the induction ceremony for thespians and will announce the Rising Star’s executive board for next year. Furthermore, certain scholarships will be awarded to members. Any interested students and family members must purchase a ticket to attend the banquet.

“The banquet is a great opportunity to take a second and look back to see how much we accomplished this year,” Peterson said. “I love that we are able to recognize all the outstanding work from the members of Rising Stars.”