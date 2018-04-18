Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Maintenance staff to repaint part of freshman gym

April 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Maintenance+worker+Fred+Napier+prepares+to+repaint+the+wooden+boards+in+the+freshman+gym.+The+maintenance+staff+had+to+do+many+little+things+around+the+school+everyday+to+keep+it+in+working+order.
Maintenance worker Fred Napier prepares to repaint the wooden boards in the freshman gym. The maintenance staff had to do many little things around the school everyday to keep it in working order.

Maintenance worker Fred Napier prepares to repaint the wooden boards in the freshman gym. The maintenance staff had to do many little things around the school everyday to keep it in working order.

Maintenance worker Fred Napier prepares to repaint the wooden boards in the freshman gym. The maintenance staff had to do many little things around the school everyday to keep it in working order.

In the next couple of days, the maintenance staff will be repainting part of the freshman gym. The paint on the ceilings of the two side alcoves has begun to chip off, exposing and cracking the wood underneath. The staff will put in new wooden boards and cover them with a layer of white paint.

“The building is so old, so things are constantly breaking or need to be touched up,” maintenance worker Fred Napier said. “That’s where we come in to fix things like this.”

Freshman Olivia White said, “I never really consider how much work goes into keeping this school in working order…even a small gym requires constant work.” By Lillian He

0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Online Only

Club Med to Plan Next Meeting
Club Med to Plan Next Meeting
Photo Essay: WWII Veteran Guest Speaker
Photo Essay: WWII Veteran Guest Speaker
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year
NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year

Other stories filed under Recent Updates

Club Med to Plan Next Meeting
Club Med to Plan Next Meeting
Photo Essay: WWII Veteran Guest Speaker
Photo Essay: WWII Veteran Guest Speaker
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year
NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year