Maintenance staff to repaint part of freshman gym

Maintenance worker Fred Napier prepares to repaint the wooden boards in the freshman gym. The maintenance staff had to do many little things around the school everyday to keep it in working order.

Maintenance worker Fred Napier prepares to repaint the wooden boards in the freshman gym. The maintenance staff had to do many little things around the school everyday to keep it in working order.

In the next couple of days, the maintenance staff will be repainting part of the freshman gym. The paint on the ceilings of the two side alcoves has begun to chip off, exposing and cracking the wood underneath. The staff will put in new wooden boards and cover them with a layer of white paint.

“The building is so old, so things are constantly breaking or need to be touched up,” maintenance worker Fred Napier said. “That’s where we come in to fix things like this.”

Freshman Olivia White said, “I never really consider how much work goes into keeping this school in working order…even a small gym requires constant work.” By Lillian He