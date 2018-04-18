Your source for CHS news

LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week

Lifelines co-sponsor Rebecca Overbey writes dates and activities for pre-prom awareness week. This will be the last LifeLines event of the school year.

In two weeks, LifeLines will host pre-prom awareness week.

“This whole year we have been trying to spread a positive message of making good choices, and I feel we have been successful”, LifeLines co-sponsor Rebecca Overbey said.

This is the last event that Lifelines is preparing for this school year.

“The main goal of lifelines during the school year is to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol,” Brendon Massie, Lifelines member and junior, said.

Lifelines hopes to convey this message next week through activities during SRT.

Overbey said she is really looking forward to sharing a great lesson with all of the CHS students going to prom.

