Club Med to plan for next year

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin meets with students after the end of the school day. Mastin said that the end of the school day can often be chaotic with both Club Med members and students in her classes coming by her room.

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin meets with students after the end of the school day. Mastin said that the end of the school day can often be chaotic with both Club Med members and students in her classes coming by her room.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Club Med leaders hosted a food party at their last meeting of the year on April 23. The club has no plans for the rest of the year, but will continue to work on events for next year. Sponsor Alyssa Mastin and Co-president Kate Adaniya said they believed the event would be a good way to end the club’s year.

Adaniya said, “(The last meeting was) a way that everyone can really relax and enjoy spending time with people in the club.”

Adaniya also said that the club did similar events in the past and that club members enjoyed them. Although Mastin was not the sponsor last year, she also believed that students would enjoy the event.

Mastin said, “The food party combined some things that kids really like—food and socialization.” She said she believed it would be a big hit.