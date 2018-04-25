Performing arts department to prepare for spring orchestra concert

Selin Oh, Camerata cellist and junior, practices for the spring orchestra concert during SRT. Oh said she is excited to be playing a variety of pieces, such as Die Meistersinger by Robert Wagner and I Crisantemi by Giacomo Puccini.

The CHS performing arts department is preparing for the upcoming spring orchestra concert, on May 15 at 6 p.m. in the Palladium.

Director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said this orchestra concert is different compared to other concerts throughout the year because it features both students from the United Sound club as well as the winner of the annual senior concerto competition, yet to be determined. Additionally, she said students in all the different orchestras have been working diligently towards making the concert successful.

Ohly-Davis said, “Just like other concerts we have throughout the year, we will be featuring all six of our orchestras. There will be some pieces from movies, pop tunes, musicals, classical music, Irish fiddle tunes and music for full orchestra. Specifically, our symphony orchestra will be playing ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by (Sergei) Prokofiev at this concert, which is one my favorite orchestral pieces, so I’m really looking forward to that being performed.”

Selin Oh, Camerata cellist and junior, said she is optimistic about the upcoming concert and feels the orchestra has had a very successful year.

“We’ve been doing the usual having both sectional and full-symphony practices. (The concert) really is kind of just showing off everything we’ve accomplished over the past year since all the orchestras are playing. It’s also the last performance for the current seniors so that will also be special for them since they will be recognized at the concert,” Oh said. “Overall, this was a fantastic year and it’s amazing to see how close we’ve become.”