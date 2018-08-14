Senate to prepare for upcoming blood drive, Homecoming changes

Caption: (left to right) Nathan Milam, Senate member and junior, Eva Brungard, Senate member and senior, Tim Metken, student body president and senior, and Peyton Sandlin, Senate member and junior, discuss sign-ups for the fall blood drive during lunch. Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, said, "There are surgeries scheduled in area hospitals around this blood drive, so we're saving a lot of lives by doing this. It's one of the most important things that we do during the year."

Caption: (left to right) Nathan Milam, Senate member and junior, Eva Brungard, Senate member and senior, Tim Metken, student body president and senior, and Peyton Sandlin, Senate member and junior, discuss sign-ups for the fall blood drive during lunch. Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, said, "There are surgeries scheduled in area hospitals around this blood drive, so we're saving a lot of lives by doing this. It's one of the most important things that we do during the year."

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, Senate’s most immediate activity is the fall blood drive, which is coming up on Sept. 13.

“One of our goals is to increase the follow through. We usually get about six hundred people to sign up, but we then usually have less than two hundred people come and give blood. So we’re trying to increase that percentage,” Foutz said.

Nina Metaxas, Senate member and junior, agreed with Foutz that the biggest part of the blood drive is making sure that students actually show up the day of the actual drive.

She also expressed her excitement for the upcoming year with Senate.

“This will be my third year in Senate. I love Senate so much…It’s my family,” said Metaxas.

Furthermore, Foutz added that in addition to the fall blood drive, Senate is beginning to plan for Homecoming and upcoming changes.

She said, “There will be some changes. The convertibles will not be in the Homecoming parade; it’s a liability issue. If something happens, our insurance policy doesn’t cover cars that we bring in…The court members will walk this year.” By Heidi Peng.