K-8 Mentors continue two-month training process

Mentor and senior Cameron Clark studies in K-8 Mentoring teacher Robin Pletcher's SRT. The class is currently in the middle of their two-month training process which they must complete before becoming a mentor for the 11 elementary and middle schools in Carmel.

According to Robin Pletcher, K-8 Mentoring teacher and AP Psychology teacher, the students will continue learning about communication and mentor skills through their two-month training process before they meet any children from the 11 elementary and middle schools in Carmel.

“I’m always changing and adapting the activities a little bit just to find newer updated ways to present information,” Pletcher said. “Every year, the students in the class bring a different dynamic to the training time but we still focus on the same skills—listening skills, communication skills, how best to respond when you’re helping somebody—that core focus is still there.”

Mentor and senior Cameron Clark said he is excited for his first year as a mentor.

Clark said, “I joined because I like to work with little kids. I think it’s beneficial because it teaches you a lot of life lessons and how to get along with other people.”