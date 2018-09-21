Design for CHS to start new projects

Hannah Na and Vivian Zheng, Design for CHS members and juniors, eat lunch together. Design for CHS had their call-out meeting on Sept. 12 and have begun planning for both new and old volunteer projects.

Design for CHS had their call-out meeting on Sept. 12 and according to junior Hannah Na, it was successful.

“We came up with some ideas for future projects like volunteering at the humane society and helping out at soup kitchens. We’ve also started planning for projects we’ve been doing for a while like hands on education, and came up with a committee for that project,” Na said.

According to club sponsor Laura Moore, Design for CHS members are hoping to branch out and do more volunteer projects rather than just focusing on a few. By Kris Otten