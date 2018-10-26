CHTV Enters Second Episode For Web Series

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

New episodes for the web series created by the CHTV team has just begun production with focus group testing to begin soon.

CHTV teacher Eric Marty said, “(The episodes are) all kinda different, they’re all working in groups some are a little larger than others. Each groups personality and their skills show, some are going for a more documentary style. Some are going for a little bit more entertainment style.”

Marty also said he plans on using the CHTV channel that can be accessed at home to showcase the web series as well.

Marty said, “(We are) still trying to decide if that’s exactly how we want to present those.”

Issues with the announcements have remained as on Oct. 16 the video announcements shut down completely. According to Marty, the Nexus, the system they’ve been trying to replace takes 45 to 60 days to repair. For now, they’ll continue to use the bypass system they’ve been using. Without the Nexus, the cable channel that allows students to watch CHTV at home doesn’t work. Marty has plans for the channel he does not wish to disclose.

However, he said, “In general, (we are) just thinking about how we can do more with the channel outside of the every other day news cast.” By Christian Ledbetter