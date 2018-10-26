Greyhounds on the right track after 69-59 win over Heritage Christian

Guard and sophomore Kiara Gill drives across the floor during the game against Homestead High School. This is Gill's first year starting on the varsity team. Gill said, "The transition from starting JV to playing varsity has been an interesting transition. I really need to able to play on a bigger floor and make sure my basketball IQ and decision making are always on point."

After a disappointing start to the season with a 64-43 loss to Homestead High School, the Greyhounds traveled to Heritage Christian and defeated the Eagles 69-59. This is the first win for the Greyhounds under head coach Erin Trimpe, a 2007 Park Tudor graduate, who is leading the team in the absence of head coach Kevin Sweeney who suffered a neck and back injury while he was on vacation with his family earlier this year. Trimpe was appointed to head coach shortly after the incident. “Initially we were just concerned about his well-being and what that meant for the season, we wanted him to be around and we wanted him to be well enough to step into the role. Since he wasn’t I just wanted to be a consistent force to make sure that things went on as normal. We had open gyms, scheduled Pups practices and just tried to keep things normal as possible moving forward,” Trimpe said.

Guard and junior Kiara Gill said that the team looked a lot more confident on the floor against the Eagles. “I felt like I played a pretty good game, they are a very competitive team, but we communicated very well and just kept fighting all game, I’m happy it resulted in a win.”

Trimpe said she wanted to come in be more aggressive on offense and defense against Heritage Christian and she said she felt like they accomplished that last night. “We wanted to be more aggressive and we definitely did that, I thought we were pretty passive coming out against Homestead, and that was just first game jitters. Homestead and Heritage Christian are fantastic teams but to get a win against Heritage Christian in the way that we did was definitely a step in the right direction,” Trimpe said.

Gill said that they have never really played their next opponent Northwestern High School before but that they need to prepare well for them. “Northwestern is new to us, but that’s not going to change the way we prepare for them, we’re going to be great communicators, get the ball moving and just be ready to battle all game,” Gill said.

The Greyhounds travel to Northwestern High School tonight, tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.