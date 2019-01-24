National Art Honor Society to welcome new members with Induction Ceremony on Jan. 29

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Beginning the third year of the semester-long club, National Art Honor Society (NAHS) will hold its annual Induction Ceremony on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. in the media center to celebrate the admission of new members into the exclusive club. Surrounded by family and community, new members are officially accepted after performing various activities such as a lighting of candles and a recitement of the NAHS pledge. Other festivities at the ceremony include an intuitive painting performance by guest speaker, Tish Reed, and a video presentation over the impacts of modern artists on today’s society.

NAHS sponsor, Jennifer Bubp, said that although the members have begun brainstorming community event ideas, the Induction ceremony is a short, yet formal way of recognizing, within the presence of family and friends, the members’ willingness and service that ultimately earn them a position in NAHS. While enjoying refreshments, the attendees look forward to the numerous ways the NAHS members will use their artistic talents to support the community. “I love the diversity of the opportunities we have to serve and teach the students that their art can serve a greater purpose,” she said.

Sarah Seigel, NAHS inductee and junior, said “I am looking forward for my friends to see me get introduced to the club. I am proud of myself for getting accepted.” By Valliei Chandrakumar