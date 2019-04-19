Prank Time: With the end of the school year coming up, faculty should consider allowing a senior prank

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

We seniors have spent nearly four years at this school and current seniors have gone through seven finals weeks, SATs/ACTs, ISTEP exams and much more. Most of us have experienced high amounts of stress with academics and athletics consuming most of our time. With that in mind, where is the time for joy? As we enter the final stretch of school, I wonder what I will truly remember as my favorite parts of high school. Sure, people remember prom and winning State as some of their most valuable experiences. But those are stories that everyone from any school can tell. A senior prank, however, is different.

Senior pranks are stunts pulled to amuse the school and/or the community, and this school needs one. Most students have had almost the same mundane schedule since they entered this school. It is time for change. Seniors should be allowed to have one prank near the end of the year, one final triumph. And just this once—given that the prank is legal and doesn’t harm anyone—there should be no repercussions.

Many of the plans from previous years were shot down because administrators would not allow them even though the ideas seniors pitched were mostly harmless. In fact, last year students were so limited in their options that their “prank” was highly ineffective. All they did was park their cars in a square and play music while throwing around beach balls. I hope a prank like that doesn’t happen again, as it barely can be considered a prank.

Senior pranks have been an American tradition for generations that many high schoolers participate in, but it is not something that students can do themselves. Therefore, CHS administrators should consider letting seniors to allow their creativity to soar once more to create a final memorable experience of high school.

The views in the column do not necessarily reflect the view of the HiLite staff. Reach Apurva Manas at amanas@hilite.org.