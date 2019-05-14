Choirs to rehearse repertoire for spring choir concert, Kouns says

Members of New Edition rehearse after school for the choral showcase. Kouns said tickets can be bought either at the door or in advance in the performing arts department office.

The CHS performing arts department is gearing up for the upcoming spring choir concert, tomorrow at 7 p.m. in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium.

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, the concert will showcase all 10 of the choir ensembles at this school. The performance will feature many pieces the various choirs have been working on since the start of the semester. She said there are multiple challenges in preparing for this upcoming performance, such as memorization of music, difficult choreography, staging placement and microphone technique.

“Everyone needs to be prepared and focus on doing their best,” Kouns said. “With lots of attention to detail, not only in the singing, but also in the costuming, hair, make-up, traveling on and off stage. There are a lot of details that go into making the entire production work. Mostly, it is a success if the audience has a great time and there is an emotional connection to the performance.”

According to Katie Rosio, Ambassadors member and senior, this concert will serve as a culmination for a great year and will feature pieces they have worked on over the last few months.

Rosio said, “We haven’t had to learn any new music for this concert, we simply have to dust off previous songs from earlier in the year, so our biggest challenge is just maintaining energy and motivation to put a concert together when we’re all exhausted from our competition season. Hopefully, it will all pay off with a memorable performance.” By Adhi Ramkumar

