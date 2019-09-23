Homecoming 2019: Hippie vs. Hipster Day
September 24, 2019
It’s Day 2 of Homecoming week and today it’s the battle between the hippies and the hipsters. From the psychedelic paisely patterns of the 60’s to the obsession with thick framed Warby-Parker glasses and mustaches, here are our top picks celebrating Hippie vs. Hipster Day.
Book: As I Lay Dying by: William Faulkner
Song: Walcott by: Vampire Weekend
Movie: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
TV Show: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!
