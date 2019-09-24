Homecoming ’19: Playhouse Building Day [MUSE]
September 25, 2019
We’re halfway through Homecoming week and today’s spirit day is a bit more tailored to each class. Each class gets its own spirit day, all of which are based on the themes for the playhouse buildings for this year. Here are some of our top picks for each of the class spirit days.
Freshman (Halloween):
Book: The Shining by Stephen King
Song: Demons by Imagine Dragons
Movie: IT: Chapter 1
TV Show: The Haunting Of Hill House
Sophomores (Disney):
Book: Cinder by Marissa Meyers
Song: How Far I’ll Go by Auli’i Cravalho
Movie: Mulan
TV Show: Phineas and Ferb
Juniors (Space):
Book: Starflight by Melissa Landers
Song: Rocketman by Elton John
Movie: Interstellar
TV Show: Star Trek
Seniors (Under the Sea):
Book: Dark Life by Kat Falls
Song: Riptide by Vance Joy
Movie: Finding Nemo
TV Show: Spongebob
