Homecoming ’19: Playhouse Building Day [MUSE]

We’re halfway through Homecoming week and today’s spirit day is a bit more tailored to each class. Each class gets its own spirit day, all of which are based on the themes for the playhouse buildings for this year. Here are some of our top picks for each of the class spirit days.

Freshman (Halloween):

Book: The Shining by Stephen King

Song: Demons by Imagine Dragons

Movie: IT: Chapter 1

TV Show: The Haunting Of Hill House

Sophomores (Disney):

Book: Cinder by Marissa Meyers

Song: How Far I’ll Go by Auli’i Cravalho

Movie: Mulan

TV Show: Phineas and Ferb

Juniors (Space):

Book: Starflight by Melissa Landers

Song: Rocketman by Elton John

Movie: Interstellar

TV Show: Star Trek

Seniors (Under the Sea):

Book: Dark Life by Kat Falls

Song: Riptide by Vance Joy

Movie: Finding Nemo

TV Show: Spongebob

