Homecoming ’19: Playhouse Building Day [MUSE]

September 25, 2019

We’re halfway through Homecoming week and today’s spirit day is a bit more tailored to each class. Each class gets its own spirit day, all of which are based on the themes for the playhouse buildings for this year. Here are some of our top picks for each of the class spirit days.

Freshman (Halloween): 

Book: The Shining by Stephen King 

Song: Demons by Imagine Dragons 

Movie: IT: Chapter 1 

TV Show: The Haunting Of Hill House 

 

Sophomores (Disney):  

Book: Cinder by Marissa Meyers

Song: How Far I’ll Go by Auli’i Cravalho 

Movie: Mulan 

TV Show: Phineas and Ferb 

 

Juniors (Space): 

Book: Starflight by Melissa Landers 

Song: Rocketman by Elton John 

Movie: Interstellar 

TV Show: Star Trek 

 

Seniors (Under the Sea): 

Book: Dark Life by Kat Falls 

Song: Riptide by Vance Joy 

Movie: Finding Nemo 

TV Show: Spongebob 

