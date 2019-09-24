Homecoming ’19: Country vs. Country Club [MUSE]

Homecoming ’19: Country vs. Country Club [MUSE]

Grace Xu, Shruthi Ravichandran
September 26, 2019

Homecoming week is almost over and we’re mirroring the first half of the week with another rivalry. Today it’s Country vs. Country Club so bust out your cowboy boots and tennis rackets and take a look at our top picks for today. Enjoy y’all!

Country vs Country club: 

Book: The Distance Between Us by Kasie West 

Song: Get Along by Kenny Chesney 

Movie: Brokeback Mountain 

TV Show: Gossip Girl

 

 

1

