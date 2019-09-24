Homecoming ’19: Country vs. Country Club [MUSE]
September 26, 2019
Homecoming week is almost over and we’re mirroring the first half of the week with another rivalry. Today it’s Country vs. Country Club so bust out your cowboy boots and tennis rackets and take a look at our top picks for today. Enjoy y’all!
Country vs Country club:
Book: The Distance Between Us by Kasie West
Song: Get Along by Kenny Chesney
Movie: Brokeback Mountain
TV Show: Gossip Girl
