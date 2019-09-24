Ambassadors start school year strong

Associate choral director, Kyle Barker explains the Ambassadors' plans for the near future. Barker said the students have a lot to focus on but are doing a good job of keeping everything fresh in their minds.

Ambassadors, this school’s advanced mixed-gender show choir, has started the year the same as they have in the past. In August the choir had its three-day retreat at Camp Kirkwood in Wilmington, Ohio. At this retreat, the students learned a competition number and a number for the fall concert, which is on Oct. 2.

Gui Basso, junior and two-year member of Ambassadors, said the main focus of the choir is continuing work on its repertoire for the fall concert while also retaining the competition piece from the retreat.

Basso said, “We are cleaning a lot of (choreography) for the fall concert and today we have a clinician named Dina Else coming in to help us with technique.”

Kyle Barker, associate choral director and lead director of Ambassadors, said the choir is also preparing for a choral festival on September 18.

Barker said, “We are getting ready for the MIC Choral Festival with all of the schools in our athletic conference in three weeks. Plus we are getting ready for Homecoming so that is fun.” By Emily Carlisle