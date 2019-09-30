Homecoming Spirit Days 2019

Fired Up: In light of Amazon Rainforest fires, Carmel community circumvents bystander effect to have impact on… In the psychology realm, there’s an intriguing phenomenon dubbed the “bystander effect,” in which the presence of more bystanders around an incident causes fewer people to actually help. Now, imagine this effect on a much greater scale—say, perhaps, the recent…

Pep Up for the Pep Rally: Students should maintain the homecoming spirit by appreciating the pep rally Homecoming has an odd effect on students. I have noticed that people seem happier during homecoming week as if they are excited about attending school for once in their lives. The time and creativity that goes into choosing themed outfits…

Senate to change Homecoming week, focus on more school-wide inclusion With Homecoming week and the parade a month away, Senate is starting their preparations for the events, focusing on more making the events more inclusive and exciting throughout the week. “Right now we are preparing for Homecoming week,” Madeline (Maddie)…

Homecoming '19: Playhouse Building Day [MUSE] We're halfway through Homecoming week and today's spirit day is a bit more tailored to each class. Each class gets its own spirit day, all of which are based on the themes for the playhouse buildings for this year. Here…