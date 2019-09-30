Homecoming Spirit Days 2019

Homecoming '19: Playhouse Building Day [MUSE] We're halfway through Homecoming week and today's spirit day is a bit more tailored to each class. Each class gets its own spirit day, all of which are based on the themes for the playhouse buildings for this year. Here…
Club Spotlight: Green Action Club Green Action Club Co-President Maanya Rajesh Why did you choose to start the club? The club was started by me and my co-leaders with the intent of being able to do our part in helping reduce CHS’s greenhouse gas emissions,…
LIFE IN BLACK AND WHITE: Kenley Williams, Drawing 3-4 student and junior, lays the foundation for her most recent piece during class on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The drawing students had recently been assigned black and white drawings using colored pencils, requiring a variety of blending and shading techniques. Williams, as well as many other students, utilized a gothic subject for her piece in order to work with a variety of shadows.
Senior Amanda Durham participates in Tourist Day, which is part of the annual school spirit week leading up to Homecoming. “It’s my last year at CHS, so why not go all out?” she said.
Chloe Sun
COMPLEX CIRCUITRY: Seniors Alana Tragesser and Deetya Iyer tinker with their circuit board during their Digital Electronics class on September 16. The circuits were designed to output a signal (a light) every set number of milliseconds. Tragesser said that in the class “they’re learning how to program circuits and [to know] which wires go where.”
Angela Chen
FUELING UP: Paige Zurcher, sophomore and member of Carmel Swim Club, drinks her chocolate milk while she eats breakfast after morning swim practice on Tuesday Sept. 17. That morning she had completed a leg focused workout in the CHS weight room. Zurcher said chocolate milk is an excellent source of protein for after practice recovery and she drinks it daily to keep healthy.
Olivia McKee
SENIOR SMILES: Senior Ruby Sanders shares a funny story on her phone with her friends during her release period on Sept. 19. Senior schedule requires students to take four fully weighted classes in order to be eligible.
KEY SPEECH: Sophomore Nicole Sale gives her officer speech for Key Club in the Freshman Cafeteria during late start on Sept. 18. Sale competed against two other sophomores for a position as Key Club class officer. Key Club’s next meeting will be on Oct. 9 in Media Classrooms 1 & 2.
Ray Mo
INTERVIEW PREPPING: Senior Robert Sanchez prepares the radio set up for interviews. Sanchez tells how college representatives are coming to Carmel High School and are speaking to him for interviews about the colleges. He plans to make a series with the all the interviews as a way to get the word out about what they have to offer.
Thea Bertolini
SURVEY DURING SRT: Vidhur Bynagari, calculus survey student and senior, sits with calculus survey teacher Matthew Wernke during SRT on Sept. 10. Bynagari said that he asked Wernke for help in order to review for his calculus survey test on Friday.
Richa Louis
RADIO FOOTBALL: Senior Jace Dery works on his football radio show on Sept. 9. Dery was on his release period to put in extra work for his show.
EGG-CELLENT CHEF: Carmel High School Culinary student and senior Abby Vernon whisks an egg while cooking on Sep 6 in the CHS culinary classroom. Vernon said she loves being able to learn something that she knows she will need in the future with teachers who help her understand mistakes.
Veronica Teeter
THE EARTH IS DYING: Junior William Van Horn annotates an article about climate change and prepares to debate about it in AP Seminar on Sept. 4. Van Horn says that so far he really enjoys AP Seminar and prefers it to any of the other English classes he has taken so far.
Juniors, Eric Lee and Emma Domke, show off their school spirit on space themed day of homecoming week, on Sept. 25. On Wednesday of 2019 CHS homecoming week, each class had a different dress-up theme that related to their theme for playhouse building, which took place later that day. Lee, president of the junior class, helped lead playhouse building along with selling Chick-Fil-A earlier that morning for the class competition.
