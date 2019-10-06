Karthik Arcot, club member and senior, does work on his laptop during SRT. Arcot said that Design for CHS will be continuing with the Street Store and Hands on Education projects this year as well as starting a new project called Heart Shakers.

Karthik Arcot, club member and senior, does work on his laptop during SRT. Arcot said that Design for CHS will be continuing with the Street Store and Hands on Education projects this year as well as starting a new project called Heart Shakers.

Design for CHS to continue with previous projects, starts a new project

According to Karthik Arcot, club member and senior, Design for CHS plans to continue with the Street Store and Hands on Education projects as well as start a new project called Heart Shakers.

“This year we have started a new project called Heart Shakers in which we go to retirement homes and do arts and crafts with those there,” Arcot said.

Design for CHS has named Robert Elder as their new sponsor. Elder said he is excited to oversee whatever projects the club decides to go forward with.

According to Arcot, the main focus of the club this year is to improve each project and make them better than they have been before.

“With the club being mainly seniors, we all want to end our time in the club with a bang,” Arcot said.