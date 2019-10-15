Women’s varsity golf places fifth at State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The women’s varsity golf team placed fifth at the State championship. They scored a total of 648 points, and were led by junior Katie Kuc, who placed fifth individually.

Head Coach Kelly Klusener previously said that the team’s goal was to place top three at State, and that the girls had the talent to make it happen.

“The team thrives when playing with competitive teams. They have been working very hard on course management and their short games as those are the keys to success,” Klusener said.

However, the competition was fiercer than expected. Homestead won with a total score of 605, followed by Evansville North with 617, then Zionsville with 635, and Westfield with 643. By the end of day one, Carmel was in third, with Zionsville one point behind, and Westfield one more point behind. On day two, Zionsville and Westfield surged ahead, leaving Carmel in fifth place.

“Team wise, there is a lot of competition from surrounding schools. Everyone had really strong teams this year so it was super competitive,” Kuc said via email.

Kuc also said that while the team struggled, they were able to persist and finish strong.

Klusener said she hopes the team learns from this experience, as they did from the Hamilton County tournament back in August.

“We learned a lot about playing in windy conditions and ways we can make slight changes during a round. The players rebounded well, shooting 155 in their match the very next day,” she said.

Overall, the team had a great season, and looks forward to next fall, according to both Kuc and Klusener.

“I know fifth wasn’t what we were hoping for, but we all tried our best and still had a great season,” said Kuc. By Alivia Romaniuk