UNICEF to organize Give Back Night and meeting on Nov. 5 at Freddy’s

Carmel UNICEF will host Give Back Night at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers on Nov. 5, where customers showing a UNICEF flyer will have 20% of their spendings go toward Carmel UNICEF. According to Viha Bynagari, the club’s co-president and senior, the club not only plans to host more Give Back Nights in the future as part of fundraising but will be continuing its Trick-or-Treat initiative through mid-November.
“With Trick-or-Treat, I think we already have about 10-12 boxes that have been returned to our club,” Bynagari said. “Because of the size of the boxes, there’s a lot of change that can fit in there, and so we’re really excited about that. Usually, we’ll get around 30 filled boxes by the end.”
Club sponsor Jill Noel added that Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is one of the club’s main fundraising activities. CHS students can take part in donating by dropping spare change into the designated orange boxes.
“It doesn’t take very much money to help out underprivileged kids. Around five dollars will supply a whole family with water for a year, so any spare change can make a big difference,” Noel said. “The boxes are always in my room (F100) and (students) can always pick them up at meetings. The (UNICEF) officers always have extra boxes as well.”
Bynagari said the Carmel Cafe is continuing its partnership with Carmel UNICEF in donating 100% of all proceeds from its sale of pumpkin spice lattes. Bynagari also encouraged for the greater community to take part in Carmel UNICEF’s fundraising events.
“The Give Back Night is an easy way to get involved with UNICEF and to get dinner, especially because it’s right after our meeting,” Bynagari said. “If you’ve never been to a UNICEF meeting before, it’s a great way to bond with us even more outside of our club. And it’s just an easy way to help support a great organization.”
Looking ahead, Bynagari said Carmel UNICEF plans to organize its annual Phone-a-thon in December to contact state and federal legislature.
