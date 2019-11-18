Counseling center to hold Business Majors and Careers Fair Nov. 19
November 18, 2019
On Nov. 19, the Counseling Center will host the Business Majors and Careers Fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Freshman Center cafeteria according to Melinda Stephan, college and careers programming and resources coordinator.
At the fair, there will be a combination of in-state and out-of-state college representatives and business professionals discussing business-related academic programs and careers.
According to Stephan, an email has been sent out to parents and students with more information about this upcoming event.
Sophomore Eliana Jin said she will be attending the Business Majors and Careers Fair as she wants to explore the possibility of having a career in entrepreneurship.
“I have talked with my dad about (going to the fair) and I do think I will attend it because it’s a unique opportunity,” Jin said. “I mean, it’s not like every single day you get to meet someone (who works in) business.”0
