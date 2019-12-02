Women’s swim team begins season with a victory against North Central, looks forward to rest of season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The women’s swim team won their home meet against North Central on Dec. 3. This was the first official meet of the season.

“There was nothing surprising to me about the meet,” said Chris Plumb, Head Coach of the women’s swim team. The Greyhounds won 130-56, and placed first in nearly every event.

Plumb said he is excited about the upcoming season.

“I love watching and helping a team come together,” he said.

Mackenna Lieske, varsity women’s swim team member and sophomore, also said she was excited for the upcoming season.

“I’m really excited to bond with the team and create new memories this season,” she said. “I’m really excited to see all the hard work the team has done so far pay off.”

“I think the way the team values each other (is what makes this team unique),” Plumb said. “I am always excited by the idea of the team being greater than the sum of their parts.” By Alivia Romaniuk