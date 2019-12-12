Diving team continues to train, next competition Dec. 17
December 16, 2019
The diving team continued to train through December and has high expectations for the remainder of the season.
Alaina Heyde, varsity diver and junior, said she believes the hard work the team has put in throughout the season will pay off.
“We have been working really hard so far, and I think that will help us get to State and be successful there,” Heyde said.
Diving Head Coach Chelsea Jackson explained the team’s goals, which also included going to State.
Jackson said, “My goals this season are to get more than one diver to the State meet for both boys and girls. And I want everyone to improve throughout the entire season, and to be good teammates and student-athletes. I’ve had a closely bonded team amongst the divers every year that I’ve been with Carmel and I would like to expand that to having a closer bond with the swimmers this year as well.”
The team will continue to train throughout finals week and will compete on Dec. 17 against Hamilton Southeastern. By Sarah Kim0
