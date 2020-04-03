New Driving Law To Go Into Effect July 1

Junior Jordan Denis creates digital art with eerie undertones How long have you been making digital art/working as an artist in general? I’ve been drawing ever since I could remember. From the minute I could hold a pencil, I was always drawing and creating silly original characters. But the…

In light of World Health Day on April 7, changes in diet lead to improved mental, physical health amongst students Junior Melissa Su typically starts off her day by eating a breakfast with eggs. She then prepares a lunch centered around vegetables and ends the day by eating a protein-focused dinner. Su said she follows a diet in which she…

New research reveals blue light may not be as harmful as previously portrayed When sophomore Sophie Zhou arrives home from school each day, she takes a nap for a couple of hours before starting on her homework and then finally goes to bed around 1 a.m. Depending on how much homework she has,…

Humans of CHS: Students reminisce about favorite parts of year, memorable moments "Senior schedule has definitely been one of the highlights of my senior year. I recommend everyone who is in a lower grade (to) try your best to get into the TCP Program. Having four classes a semester has let me…

Cabinet continues to plan for Card Tournament, Dance Marathon, achieves success with Zumba Following its success with Zumba, Cabinet will turn its attention to its main event for February and the year: Dance Marathon. As part of their preparations for Dance Marathon, Cabinet held Auction Dinner on Feb. 8. Biaggi’s catered the dinner…