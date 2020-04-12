Movie Playlist: Avengers Assemble [MUSE]

Shruthi Ravichandran
April 28, 2020

For the past seven years, I have been fully obsessed with all things Marvel. Since the release of Ant-Man, I have seen every single Marvel movie the day it was released, in theaters. So, with today being National Superhero day (and my opinion that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is way better than the DC Extended Universe), here is my personal ranking of all 23 MCU films released as of Apr. 2020. (THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS) 

 

1. The Avengers 

Being the first time the whole team got together, I had to put this one first. Not only is it one of my favorite Marvel movies, it’s one of my favorite movies of all time. 

2. Captain America: The First Avenger 

This was the first Marvel movie I saw in theaters, so of course, I have a little bit of a soft spot for this one.

3. Iron Man 3 

4. Captain America: Civil War 

Watching this the first time I was definitely Team Cap, but now I might be Team Iron Man? 

5. Avengers: Endgame 

I was so dehydrated after this movie I bought three bottles of water and chugged them all. 

6. Thor: Ragnarok 

The bromance between Thor and Bruce Banner, need I say more? 

7. Iron Man 

The one that started it all. 

8. Captain America: The Winter Soldier 

9. Avengers: Infinity War

“Mr. Stark? I don’t feel so good….” 

10. Spider-Man: Far From Home 

One of my favorite Marvel tropes is how anyone that Tony Stark insults or mildly inconveniences harbors a deep, burning grudge against him and turns out to be a supervillain.   

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron 

X-Men Quicksilver is way better than the Avengers Quicksilver. 

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 

Who would’ve thought a dance-off could save the galaxy? 

13. Doctor Strange

14. Iron Man 2 

15. Black Panther 

“Wakanda Forever! 

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming 

17. Ant-Man and the Wasp 

18. Captain Marvel 

The biggest unanswered question in the MCU, finally revealed: what happened to Fury’s eye? 

19. Ant-Man 

20. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 

Baby Groot! 

21. Thor 

22. Thor the Dark World

23. The Incredible Hulk 

Does this even need an explanation? 

On this blog, Shruthi Ravichandran and Grace Xu provide monthly curations of all types of arts and media, from TV shows to music to novels and even YouTubers. On top of mood-oriented playlists, there’s also the occasional rant-filled review. They hope readers will always leave with a new piece of media to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.     

1

