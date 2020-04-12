Movie Playlist: Avengers Assemble [MUSE]

For the past seven years, I have been fully obsessed with all things Marvel. Since the release of Ant-Man, I have seen every single Marvel movie the day it was released, in theaters. So, with today being National Superhero day (and my opinion that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is way better than the DC Extended Universe), here is my personal ranking of all 23 MCU films released as of Apr. 2020. (THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS)

1. The Avengers

Being the first time the whole team got together, I had to put this one first. Not only is it one of my favorite Marvel movies, it’s one of my favorite movies of all time.

2. Captain America: The First Avenger

This was the first Marvel movie I saw in theaters, so of course, I have a little bit of a soft spot for this one.

3. Iron Man 3

4. Captain America: Civil War

Watching this the first time I was definitely Team Cap, but now I might be Team Iron Man?

5. Avengers: Endgame

I was so dehydrated after this movie I bought three bottles of water and chugged them all.

6. Thor: Ragnarok

The bromance between Thor and Bruce Banner, need I say more?

7. Iron Man

The one that started it all.

8. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

9. Avengers: Infinity War

“Mr. Stark? I don’t feel so good….”

10. Spider-Man: Far From Home

One of my favorite Marvel tropes is how anyone that Tony Stark insults or mildly inconveniences harbors a deep, burning grudge against him and turns out to be a supervillain.

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron

X-Men Quicksilver is way better than the Avengers Quicksilver.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

Who would’ve thought a dance-off could save the galaxy?

13. Doctor Strange

14. Iron Man 2

15. Black Panther

“Wakanda Forever!

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming

17. Ant-Man and the Wasp

18. Captain Marvel

The biggest unanswered question in the MCU, finally revealed: what happened to Fury’s eye?

19. Ant-Man

20. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Baby Groot!

21. Thor

22. Thor the Dark World

23. The Incredible Hulk

Does this even need an explanation?

