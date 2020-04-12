Movie Playlist: Avengers Assemble [MUSE]
April 28, 2020
For the past seven years, I have been fully obsessed with all things Marvel. Since the release of Ant-Man, I have seen every single Marvel movie the day it was released, in theaters. So, with today being National Superhero day (and my opinion that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is way better than the DC Extended Universe), here is my personal ranking of all 23 MCU films released as of Apr. 2020. (THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS)
1. The Avengers
Being the first time the whole team got together, I had to put this one first. Not only is it one of my favorite Marvel movies, it’s one of my favorite movies of all time.
2. Captain America: The First Avenger
This was the first Marvel movie I saw in theaters, so of course, I have a little bit of a soft spot for this one.
3. Iron Man 3
4. Captain America: Civil War
Watching this the first time I was definitely Team Cap, but now I might be Team Iron Man?
5. Avengers: Endgame
I was so dehydrated after this movie I bought three bottles of water and chugged them all.
6. Thor: Ragnarok
The bromance between Thor and Bruce Banner, need I say more?
7. Iron Man
The one that started it all.
8. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
9. Avengers: Infinity War
“Mr. Stark? I don’t feel so good….”
10. Spider-Man: Far From Home
One of my favorite Marvel tropes is how anyone that Tony Stark insults or mildly inconveniences harbors a deep, burning grudge against him and turns out to be a supervillain.
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron
X-Men Quicksilver is way better than the Avengers Quicksilver.
12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
Who would’ve thought a dance-off could save the galaxy?
13. Doctor Strange
14. Iron Man 2
15. Black Panther
“Wakanda Forever!
16. Spider-Man: Homecoming
17. Ant-Man and the Wasp
18. Captain Marvel
The biggest unanswered question in the MCU, finally revealed: what happened to Fury’s eye?
19. Ant-Man
20. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Baby Groot!
21. Thor
22. Thor the Dark World
23. The Incredible Hulk
Does this even need an explanation?
On this blog, Shruthi Ravichandran and Grace Xu provide monthly curations of all types of arts and media, from TV shows to music to novels and even YouTubers. On top of mood-oriented playlists, there’s also the occasional rant-filled review. They hope readers will always leave with a new piece of media to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.1
Hi, I'm Shruthi. I am currently a junior and this is my second year bring on the HiLite staff. I am also one of the Litebox editors for this year. Outside...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.