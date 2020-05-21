Q&A with rising senior Gannon McDonald over moving during pandemic

Rising senior Gannon McDonald poses for the camera. He only recently moved out of California during the pandemic.

What led your family’s decision to move despite the pandemic?

(COVID-19) put California’s economy in such a bad state that taxes are rising, pay is becoming lower, and it’s not worth it to live in Cali(fornia) anymore.

What was it like moving during the pandemic?

It was really hard moving during the pandemic because I wasn’t able to see many of my friends before I left for good. Especially meeting new people here in Indiana is difficult given the situation of (COVID-19).

How did you feel moving not only before your senior year, but in the middle of the pandemic?

I was going to go out of state for college so I was prepared. I just left out of state a year early, that’s all. It was sad and (I) felt super lonely, but I have made some cool friends that I’m happy to make new memories with.

Do you or did you have any specific fears of being in a new town and school despite the pandemic?

My only fear is wrestling being cancelled. (Since it is) a contact sport, there is a chance of it being cancelled rather than other sports with zero contact. Wrestling is important to me because I plan on wrestling (Division I in college), and I have been wrestling since I was 10.